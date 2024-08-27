Nick Saban Reveals Major Question Ohio State Buckeyes Must Answer
Legendary college football head coach Nick Saban decided to walk away from the game this offseason. Now, he talks about college football and has recently spoken out some about the Ohio State Buckeyes.
As the 2024 college football season gets ready to begin for Ohio State this weekend, Saban has revealed a very important question that the Buckeyes need to answer.
With National Championship expectations running rampant in Columbus, Saban revealed one issue that needs to be remembered throughout the year. His revelation has to do with quarterback Will Howard and the amount of pressure that the signal caller is facing in his first year with Ohio State.
Here is what Saban had to say about the Buckeyes:
"I do agree that Ohio State has a really good roster, and I think Ryan Day probably likes his roster. I think the key that they will drill is how Will Howard is gonna play at quarterback for them and can they manage the expectations? The worst thing for a team is to have these kinds of expectations and this kind of anxiety on your players that they've gotta go accomplish something, rather than compete and go out there and play."
He brings up a very valid point.
There are still many questions swirling about Howard and his ability to play National Championship caliber football at quarterback for Ohio State. He is facing a lot of hype and expectations that he has never dealt with before. That kind of pressure can be detrimental to a player at times.
Keeping that in mind, the Buckeyes need to keep him confient and his head clear. If he makes mistakes, the coaching staff has to be on top of helping him move past them.
If Howard gets rattled, the entire season could spiral down the drain quickly. Saban is 100 percent correct that anxiety and nerves can be the unraveling of a special football team.
Hopefully, Ohio State has all of the answers to these questions. Howard seems to have a great head on his shoulders and he seems ready to handle the pressure.
However, when tough times come and they will come, Saban's question is something that the Buckeyes must remember and have immediate and correct answers to.