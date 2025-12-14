Ohio State QB Julian Sayin loses Heisman Trophy race

Unfortunately for Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, he went 0-for-2 against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in consecutive weeks.

Saturday night in New York City was no exception, as Sayin lost out in the Heisman Trophy race to Mendoza one week and a few hours after the Buckeyes were denied a Big Ten title in Indianapolis at the expense of the Hoosiers, 13-10.

Fernando Mendoza becomes Indiana's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner

Although Sayin didn't win the most prestigious individual award in college football, he does have much going for him in his first year as a starter in the Big Ten. As previously stated, his only loss is to the eventual Heisman Trophy winner so far and his Buckeyes finished the regular season unbeaten. Sayin was nearly flawless himself from a statistical standpoint, as through 13 games thus far, he has thrown for 3,326 yards and 31 touchdowns while only turning the ball over six times.

For a program as rigorous and attention to detail heavy as Ohio State, Sayin not winning the Heisman Trophy may be a greater reflection of just how good he can still become as much as it is Mendoza maximizing a transfer portal situation to perfection thus far in a span of 13 months.

Both things can be true, which is why a Buckeyes-Hoosiers rematch in a month's time is what the college football community would arguably salivate over to determine the sport's best team.

While Buckeye Nation may feel defeated that neither Sayin, nor star receiver Jeremiah Smith, got their moment in the sun, it could easily become a chip on Ohio State's shoulder it will have to overcome to rewrite a past wrong by not just exacting revenge, but making it abundantly clear that, yes, Ohio State can still remain the class of the Big Ten.

It remains to be seen how Ohio State ultimately responds come playoff time. But this unfortunate development could serve as a reminder that the story of a potential national championship repeat is far from over. In fact, this could be the seed being planted for the inevitable rematch after all

If anything, though, incredible competition was still on display as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia and Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jerremiyah Love were also part of an elite group as voted on by the media.

All in all, Saturday night's festivities were a reminder that the College Football Playoff is soon to get underway, which will allow Sayin and Mendoza to continue to carve their own paths.