Nick Saban Solds Bold Message to Ohio State Buckeyes About Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a big 2024 college football with high expectations. On paper, there is no reason why the team shouldn't make it to the National Championship.
Leading up to the season, some wild speculation has been made about the future of Ryan Day. It has been suggested that if Ohio State doesn't beat the Michigan Wolverines are compete for a deep College Football Playff run, that the Buckeyes could move on from their head coach.
Needless to say, that seems like a major reach at starting drama.
Day has been one of the best head coaches in the nation. He has been largely responsible for all of the major recruiting success and transfer portal success that Ohio State has had.
Moving on from him would be a massive mistake.
Legendary college football coach Nick Saban weighed in on the subject. He sent a bold message to Ohio State about being thankful for what they currently have in place.
"I personally think Ryan Day is a really good coach & I think he'll do a really good job with his roster. If he has the best roster who do you think got them there. The fans should appreciate the fact that they have one of the best teams in the country."
Saban makes a very good point. Instead of speculating about firing one of the best head coaches in college football, perhaps enjoying the moment and the position that head coach has put the team in would be a better option.
Heading into the season, the excitement is high. However, the Buckeyes have a tough schedule ahead of them. They will take on three elite teams in the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan.
Amid all of the hype and high expectations, Ohio State must remain grounded. Each and every game must be played and they need to be ready and mentally prepared for all of them.
Day has a tough job ahead of him. Starting to create baseless rumors about him being fired does no good and is likely nowhere close to be accurate.
It will be interesting to see how the season unfolds. Should Day actually be fired if the Buckeyes don't reach expectation, it would be a major mistake.