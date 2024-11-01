Notable Analyst Reveals What Could Make Ohio State Fire Ryan Day
The Ohio State Buckeyes are facing a massive matchup this week on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions. For Ryan Day, this matchup is an extremely big game.
Day has gone 1-7 against top-five ranked teams. That has to change. A loss to Penn State would also be a brutal blow to their hopes of making it into the College Football Playoff.
While a loss to the No. 3 ranked team in the country wouldn't necessarily wipe out those playoff hopes, they would have to be perfect the rest of the way. Ohio State still has both Indiana and Michigan left on their schedule, both of which will not be easy games.
With that being said, notable analyst Paul Finebaum has detailed a scenario that would certainly lead to Day's firing and the Buckeyes beginning a search for a new head coach.
He discussed what a loss this weekend to the Nittany Lions would mean for Day and Ohio State.
"It would put them on the cut line for the Playoff because they just don't have an impressive win," Finebaum said. "They would have two good losses, which may not get him in the playoffs. Then you have Michigan, a game that if he loses, I think we can all help him pack."
Basically, he's saying that a loss this weekend to Penn State followed by a loss in the final week of the season against arch-rival Michigan would be the end of Day's tenure with the Buckeyes.
No one should be surprised by that statement. If Ohio State were to lose both this week and against the Wolverines, their playoff hopes would be gone. Even losing this week to the Nittany Lions followed by a loss to Indiana would likely end those hopes.
Finebaum skipped over the game against the Hoosiers, but his statement would make sense to stand for that game as well if Penn State were to win this weekend's showdown.
There would be absolutely zero excuse to miss the playoffs with the kind of talent that the Buckeyes have on their roster. Day would be held responsible for that kind of collapse.
All of that being said, there are a lot of high-pressure situations to watch heading into the final stretch of the season. Ohio State truly needs to find a way to win this week to alleviate that pressure.
It will be interesting to see what the next few weeks have in store for Day and the Buckeyes.