Three things Ohio State can do to defeat Miami in crucial quarterfinal showdown

Well, the Ohio State Buckeyes no longer have to wait to find out who their next opponents will be in the College Football Playoffs and can start game-planning for the quarterfinals.

In the first round of the playoffs, the Miami Hurricanes needed just one touchdown that was scored in the last two minutes and a field goal to take down the Texas A&M Aggies 10-3. The Hurricanes missed three field goals in windy College Station, but the defense stepped up with three turnovers for the win.

The quarterfinal match is set as the Hurricanes will face the Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. They will be playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but Miami showed Ohio State that there are a few things they need to keep in mind if they want to win.

Buckeyes must slow down Hurricanes RB Mark Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher had quite the game against the Aggies, busting out multiple long runs. He finished the game with 17 carries for 172 yards in the win.

This will put more pressure on Ohio State linebackers like Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese to make sure they don't let Fletcher get in the open field. The Buckeyes are one of the best run defenses in the nation, so defensive coordinator Matt Patricia might have safety Caleb Downs in the box more often to prevent the run.

Julian Sayin shouldn't attack the middle of the field in passing situations

The Hurricanes did a solid job of preventing the Aggies from attacking them in the middle of the field. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed's final interception was in the middle of the field with plenty of traffic.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin needs to keep it simple, get one-on-one coverage with wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, and attack from there. Smith lives on that type of coverage and has the skills to make life miserable for those Hurricanes cornerbacks.

Buckeyes' offensive line must win up front

Miami's front seven was monstrous in their pass-rushing skills in the win over the Aggies, as they pressured Reed all game. The Hurricanes finished with seven sacks and got a sack and a strip fumble on Reed.

Ohio State's offensive line has gone through some shuffling, with inconsistent play, and more about the lack of a dominant running game at the beginning of the season. If the Buckeyes can call more quick passes, that will take pressure off the line to block for long and help the offense move.