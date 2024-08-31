Notre Dame Legend Reveals Massive Take On Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes
Legendary Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz did not exactly endear himself to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes last season when he questioned their toughness.
Naturally, after Day and Co. beat Holtz's former Notre Dame squad in South Bend last September, Day let Holtz hear about it.
But what does Holtz think of Ohio State heading into 2024?
It appears that the 87-year-old has changed his tune.
“I think they should be No. 1,” Holtz said, via Rob Oller of The Columbus Dispatch. “They have four preseason All-Americans (Denzel Burke, Caleb Downs, Emeka Egbuka and Donovan Jackson). They’re a great football team and Ryan Day knows how to win.”
So, Holtz went from calling Day's teams soft to now saying that the Buckeyes coach has what it takes to consistently collect victories.
Regardless, there would probably be some who would still agree with Holtz's initial take.
Ohio State has certainly boasted an incredible overall record under Day, going 56-8 under his direction. That's good for the best active winning percentage of any coach in college football.
However, Day has gone just 2-4 in bowl games, most recently falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl last season. On top of that, the Buckeyes have lost three straight games to the archrival Michigan Wolverines under Day's direction.
Day's record may look gaudy, but there is no question that he is under ample pressure heading into 2024. Ohio State boasts arguably the most talented roster in the country, and if it doesn't at least beat Michigan this year, heads may roll in Columbus.