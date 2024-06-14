Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Baseball Coach Bill Mosiello Leaving Buckeyes For New Job

Ohio State Buckeyes head baseball coach Bill Mosiello is leaving Columbus for familiar territory.

Jun 19, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs infielder Luken Baker (19) celebrates with assistant coach Bill Mosiello after a ninth inning home run against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork will now be forced to conduct yet another coaching search during his first months on the job.

According to reports from Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball on Friday, Ohio State Baseball head coach Bill Mosiello will be leaving Columbus to take a new job as the top assistant hitting coach for the TCU Horned Frogs, where he will help replace the loss of TJ Bruce. Bruce recently left the Horned Frogs to become the new head coach for Long Beach State.

Mosiello had been with the program in June of 2022, going 31-25 over his two seasons after taking over as the head coach for Greg Beals.

Before coming to Columbus, Mosiello worked as the associate head coach and hitting coach for TCU under Jim Schlossnagle from 2013-2022. Mosiello left the Horned Frogs after Schlossnagle accepted the head coaching job with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Mosiello now returns to Fort Worth, where he helped Schlossnagle and the Horned Frogs accumulate Seven NCAA tournaments, as well as four College World Series appearances.

Now, the Bjork will lead the Buckeyes on a search for a new head coach with the hopes of getting the program back on track, and competing in the Big Ten.

Ohio State has not reached the College World Series in Omaha since 1967 and has not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since 2019.

