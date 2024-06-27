Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Basketball Finalist for 4-Star Guard Dorian Jones

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to add to their 2025 recruiting class. 

Mar 26, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler motions to his team during the first half of the NIT quarterfinals against the Georgia Bulldogs at Value City Arena.
Jake Diebler and Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball have yet to add a commitment to the 2025 recruiting class, but that could be changing soon. 

Per reports Monday from On3’s Joe Tipton, the Buckeyes are one of four finalists for 2025 four-star guard Dorian Jones, who will also be deciding between Missouri, Michigan and Rutgers. He’ll announce his decision on Monday, July 1. 

A product of Richmond Heights in Cleveland, Jones also received offers from programs like Cincinnati, Dayton, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Miami, Arizona State and many more. 

Per 247Sports’ rankings, Jones is the No. 60 overall player and No. 13 shooting guard in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio.

Jones has already made an official visit to Ohio State. The Buckeyes offered him back in July 2022 when Chris Holtmann was at the helm, but the coaching change clearly hasn’t impacted his interest in OSU as a potential destination. 

It’s possible that Jones’ interest in Ohio State is a given to the proximity of campus to his home town, but Diebler has certainly been saying all the right things leading up to his first full season at the helm, including his handling of discussing the change from Holtmann when asked about it earlier this month. 

The Buckeyes will be tipping off their 2024-25 regular season in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Nov. 4 against the Texas Longhorns as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

"We have to turn the page and be a completely different program," Diebler said, per Eleven Warriors. " ... I've been fortunate to work with and for some high-level coaches. ... Having worked at every level in-between in my career, I believe is really valuable. ... I believe it gives me really good perspective."

