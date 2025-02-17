New Ohio State OC Brian Hartline Gave Blunt Advice To A 5-Star WR
The world of college football recruiting can be a tricky place for a young athlete. People tell them what they want to hear so they choose to play football at one place over the other. That's apparently not the case at Ohio State, though, where new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is giving out blunt advice.
He's giving out advice that he believes is in the best interest of the recruit. This is according to Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, a 5-star wide receiver from DeSoto, Texas who recently reclassified from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026.
Every school that was recruiting Feaster was thrilled about the prospect of getting him on campus a year earlier than planned. Every school besides Ohio State, that is, because Hartline told the 5-star that the move wouldn't be in his best interest as it relates to eventually playing in the NFL.
“All of the colleges that I have interest in, I told (about my reclassification). All of them said they really wanted me to do it. The only one that was hesitant about it was Ohio State, and that’s only because Coach Brian Hartline is the type of guy who wants the best for you," Feaster told Alex Gleitman of On3.
"He felt like the best way for me to get to the league was to stay in 2027. But I feel like I’m making the right decision, so I’m sticking with my decision," Feaster continued.
Though Feaster ultimately didn't take Hartline's advice, having the reputation of being an honest person who cares about the long-term future of the player rather than immediate recruiting gains will benefit Hartline in the long run as OSU's offensive coordinator.
There's also the added aspect of keeping a recruit's NFL future in mind. Recruits go to Ohio State for the chance to play in big games and ultimately make the NFL — and that's especially true for wide receivers. Hartline is already known as a great wide receivers coach who can and does get players to the league. Dolling out this type of honest and unselfish advice as offensive coordinator will help him only grow his reputation in Columbus.
Despite reclassifying from 2027 to 2026, Feaster is still one of the top wideouts in the country. He's the No. 4-ranked wideout in the 2026 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. Notably, Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. is ranked No. 1.