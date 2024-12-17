Ohio State Buckeyes QB Could Transfer to Alabama
The Ohio State Buckeyes are officially losing their second quarterback to the transfer portal. After Devin Brown announced his decision to transfer, Air Noland has also opted to enter the portal.
Noland was a quarterback that many thought could end up becoming a starter for Ohio State. Unfortunately for him, the Buckeyes went out and brought in both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair.
With the quarterback room getting very crowded, Noland has decided to test his luck elsewhere and look for a program that he can play for sooner rather than later.
That being said, which teams could come up as a potential transfer destination for Noland this offseason?
Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has suggested that the Alabama Crimson Tide could be the team that Noland chooses to join. Noland was actually recruited by Alabama out of high school.
"Noland will most likely land a big school. He was a four-star prospect according to 247sports. The Crimson Tide recruited him out of high school before he chose Ohio State. Alabama has Ty Simpson and Austin Mack as returners and a five-star prospect coming in as well. It’s likely Noland finds a less crowded quarterback room, but it’s possible he will try his hand at an SEC powerhouse."
There is only one problem with the idea that Noland could land with the Crimson Tide. He is deciding to transfer away from Ohio State due to wanting a better position to play. Just like the Buckeyes, Alabama always has a lot of quarterback talent.
Despite that fact, Noland would find a perfect fit in Kalen DeBoer's offensive system. He has a big arm and the ability to move around and make plays. That is exactly what the Crimson Tide need.
Even though he came into the Ohio State football program with tons of talent, he will leave without playing a single game. Noland could very well go down as the latest in a long line of Buckeyes' quarterbacks who have left town and found stardom with other schools.
While this is only an idea, the potential fit at Alabama could be a very real possibility for Noland in the transfer portal.
All Ohio State fans will wish him well in the next chapter of his career. As long as he isn't playing the Buckeyes, it would be good to see him find a place where he can have success and develop into the kind of player that he has shown the promise of becoming.