REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Former Top QB to Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen a lot of players choose to enter the transfer portal. At the quarterback, they had lost one heading into this week.
Devin Brown has opted for the transfer portal. Now, a second quarterback has decided to test the transfer waters.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Air Noland has entered the portal. He will be looking for an opportunity where he can compete for a starting job during the 2025 season.
Noland entering the transfer portal should not come as a surprise. Ohio State is slated to have both Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair competing for the starting job in 2025. They could also dip into the portal themselves to look for a more established option to throw into the competition.
According to 247 Sports, Noland was the No. 7 overall quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 61 player in the nation. He should have no problem finding a new team.
Unfortunately, despite all of the potential that Noland brought to the program, he will leave without having played a single game for the Buckeyes.
It is going to be interesting to see what kind of market opens up for Noland. There are a few Big Ten teams who could consider pursuing.
Both the Indiana Hoosiers and Michigan Wolverines come to mind. Seeing him head to Michigan would be an absolute gut punch for Ohio State. However, it's unlikely that he'll end up landing with the Wolverines.
All of that being said, Day and the Buckeyes have to feel pretty good about the quarterback situation. Both Sayin and St. Clair have legitimate superstar potential.
Either one of those guys could come in and set the nation on fire in their first season as a starter.
Ohio State is also still a premier destination in the transfer portal. Depending on which quarterbacks end up becoming available, they could land a proven win-now option too.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of news about the Buckeyes in the portal. They're already active and things are still picking up around the nation.