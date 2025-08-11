Ohio State Buckeyes Amongst Top Programs In 2025 Preseason AP Poll
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner, which means the preseason rankings are beginning float around for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Associate Press recently released the their preseason top 25 poll on Monday, with Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes claiming the No. 3 spot prior to week one.
What This Means For Ohio State
After an incredible run in during the 2024-25 season that resulted in Day's first-ever National Championship, the Buckeyes now stand as the third-best team in the nation, trailing behind the Texas Longhorns and fellow Big 10 Conference member, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Luckily for the program, they were able to beat both teams last season and are set to play both Texas and Penn State again this season. Ohio State will take on Texas at home in week one, and will host Penn State in week ten.
Despite winning it all last year, the Buckeyes will have an uphill battle this season in order to defend their title. Ohio State must find a way to replace the 14 players who were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including star quarterback Will Howard. Day has made it clear that it's a two-man battle for the starting position between redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz. While many believed Sayin would be the shoe-in starter for the team in 2025 after transferring from Alabama in 2024, Kienholz has impressed the coaching staff throughout the summer enough to force a competition.
Luckily for Day and the program, the Buckeyes return multiple talented playmakers on both sides of the ball, including wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Smith is coming off one of the best freshman season in recent memory, recording 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 catches. And with Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL, Tate will likely see an increased role on offense after managing to record 733 receiving yards as the team's No. 3 wide receiver.
On defense, the Buckeyes still possess a slew of contributors from the 2024 season, such as safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles. Downs proved to be one of the best players in college football last season, recording 82 tackles, seven tackles for losses, six pass breakups and two interceptions. On the other hand, Styles benefited from the position change to linebacker last season, as he ended the year with 100 tackles, six sacks, five pass breakups and 4.5 tackles for losses.