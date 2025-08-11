Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Penn State Nittany Lions
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theOhio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
After the program's second bye of the 2025 regular season, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will take on fellow Big Ten Conference powerhouse, the Penn State Nittany Lions to kick off the month of November. Last season, Ohio State was able to take down head coach James Franklin and his squad on the road, 20-13. Despite this year's game taking place in Columbus, the Buckeyes must find a way to defeat a veteran-heavy Penn State team this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week ten matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Drew Allar (QB), Nicholas Singleton (RB), Kaytron Allen (RB), Olaivavega Donkoh (LG), Nick Dawkins (C), Drew Shelton (LT), Dani Dennis-Sutton (DE), Zane Durant (DT), Tony Rojas (WILL), Zakee Wheatley (FS)
Additions: Kyron Hudson (WR), Trebor Pena (WR), Amare Campbell (MIKE), King Mack (SS)
Penn State's Strengths
One of, if not the biggest reasons why Franklin and the Nittany Lions are a consensus top-five team heading into this season is due to their large group of returning players. This includes starting quarterback and Northeast Ohio native Drew Allar, who has grown to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. The former five-star recruit finished the 2024 season with 3,327 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, while also recording 302 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
In addition to Allar, Penn State's dynamic running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are back for their senior seasons. The power one-two punch combined for 2,207 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last year, proving to be one of the best running back duos in all of college football. Singleton and Allen will receive help up front as well this season, as the Nittany Lions return a majority of their offensive line from the pervious season.
It's clear that losing a highly-touted defensive end in Abdul Carter will be a significant loss for the program this season. However, Franklin managed to keep senior Dani Dennis-Sutton, who ended the 2024 season with 42 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses. Alongside Dennis-Sutton is defensive tackle Zane Durant, who proved to be a force last year after recording 42 tackles, eight tackles for losses and three sacks.
While their front seven looks to be top-notch unit in 2025, the secondary unit is just as strong as the rest of the starting eleven. The Nittany Lions will roll out a fantastic safety duo of Zakee Wheatley and King Mack in 2025. Wheatley finished last season with 96 tackles and four pass deflections, while Mack returns to the program after spending one season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Penn State's Weaknesses
While looking at Penn State heading into the 2025 season, there are not many holes on this roster. However, one of the main issues that might haunt the Nittany Lions is the simple fact that the program struggles against highly-ranked opponents.
Since taking over as the head coach, Franklin has posted a disappointing 3-17 record against top-10 teams, while also possessing a 16-28 record against top-25 opponents. This will continue to be a narrative surrounding the longtime head coach until he can prove otherwise. Luckily for Franklin, he was able to reach the College Football Playoffs last year and reach the semifinals after defeating both SMU and Boise State.
Outside of coaching, the Nittany Lions must find a way to quickly acclimate their recent transfer portal additions in Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena. The program lost their top target from last season in Tyler Warren, which means Allar must rely on his newest pass catchers this season. Hudson played a key role in USC's offense last season, finishing with 462 receiving yard and three touchdowns on 38 catches. As for Pena, the senior talent thrived with former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord last year, tallying 941 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 84 catches.