Ohio State Buckeyes Arch-Rival Michigan Could Face Shocking Punishment
The Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to snap their losing streak against the Michigan Wolverines.
However, there is news that Michigan may have a lot more to worry about than just beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.
According to a report shared by Eleven Warriors, the Wolverines might very well be facing a postseason ban of one or two years from the NCAA for their scouting scandal.
"According to Balas‘ report, a source indicated that the NCAA could seek to ban Michigan from the postseason for one or two years. Michigan is expected to fight back against any postseason ban, and it’s unlikely the ban would go into effect this year, as Michigan’s appeal is unlikely to be heard by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions until 2025."
While the report states that the it's unlikely the ban would go into place this season, it's clear that there is serious future implications for Michigan.
How sweet would it be for Ohio State to knock them out of College Football Playoff this season and then for the NCAA to make it to where the Wolverines can't get back in for another two years?
Ryan Day and company are highly motivated to get the best of Michigan this season. They have the talent to not just accomplish that goal, but go on to win a National Championship as well.
Expect to hear more news at some point in the near future about the Michigan scandal and what kind of punishment they could receive.
The Buckeyes will simply focus on the upcoming season and wait to see what the NCAA decides to do about their arch-rival.