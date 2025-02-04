Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Reveals Bold Goal for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes just won their first national championship in a decade, so the mood in Columbus is certainly jovial at the moment.
However, in a couple of months, Ohio State will lose a bunch of pivotal players of the NFL, with many of those departures coming on the defensive side of the ball.
While linebacker Sonny Styles has elected to return, numerous other Buckeyes defenders will be making the jump to the pros, including fellow linebacker Cody Simon.
Simon will leave some big shoes to fill in 2025, but Arvell Reese seems ready for the challenge.
When asked about his aspirations for next season, Reese revealed that winning a starting job in Ohio State's linebacking corps is certainly on his list.
“That’s the goal,” Reese said, via Eleven Warriors. “Hopefully step up and fill (Cody Simon’s) shoes and put the work in and hopefully get the job.”
Reese arrived at Ohio State in 2023 but didn't record a single statistic during his debut season. This past year, however, the 19-year-old received some actual playing time, logging 43 tackles, four tackles for loss and a half of a sack.
He even contributed during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run, registering three tackles against Tennessee, a couple of stops versus Texas and a tackle for loss during Ohio State's National Championship Game victory over Notre Dame.
Given that Reese has already developed some big-game experience, it would not be the least bit surprising if he has a breakout season for the Buckeyes next year.