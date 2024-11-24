Ohio State Buckeyes' Biggest Weakness Revealed Before Michigan Game
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to take care of business against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. Now, they are set to prepare for the massive rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines to end the regular season.
Ohio State has been unable to beat Michigan for the last three years. In order to get a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, they'll need to snap that losing streak.
At this point in the year, the Buckeyes absolutely look like a national championship favorite. However, there is one weakness that is worth monitoring.
David Pollack, a former star college football linebacker and a current analyst, spoke out about the one weakness that he sees with Ohio State.
"I don't see a lot of gamewreckers," Pollack said. "But I don't see a lot of weaknesses, except at the cornerback spot. I've got to address the cornerback spot as a weakness. I've seen enough to know. There are enough penalties back there, enough flags, enough big plays that it's not a strength."
All season long, the Buckeyes' cornerbacks have underperformed. Denzel Burke has looked nothing like the expected first-round pick talent that he was being hyped up to be. Davison Igbinosun has been heavily penalized and has struggled as well.
Going up against other elite national championship contenders will be a tough task with a struggling secondary.
Outside of the cornerback position, everything else seems to look solid. If they can fix the issues and get better production out of it, they would be a much more complete contender.
Thankfully, the talent is there for them to improve. Both Burke and Igbinosun are talented players who have simply struggled this season. They are more than capable of turning things around.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Ohio State and Michigan. On paper, the Buckeyes should be able to dominate the game, but rivalry games can get tricky. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening.