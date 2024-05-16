Ohio State's Ryan Day Named Top 3 Coach in College Football
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is the second-best in the country at his position, according to CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli.
The Buckeyes helmsman finished as the runner-up on Fornelli's list of the 25 best coaches in college football, ahead of Clemson's Dabo Swinney and behind Georgia's Kirby Smart.
Day was ranked eighth on Fornelli's list last season, meaning he made a six-position jump over another 11-2 year. Fornelli justified his placement, despite Ohio State's recent series of struggles.
"Ohio State failed to beat Michigan or win the Big Ten for the third straight season in 2023," Fornelli said. "It missed out on the College Football Playoff, too. Yet Day climbs six spots to No. 2 ahead of a coach with two national titles to his name."
Fornelli was quick to say he is not adamantly against Day, and still believes he is a quality coach.
"If you have him outside of your top five, I'd question your sanity, but the fact he climbs to the top two this year with the way things have been going in Columbus is cruel irony," Fornelli said.
Why, then, is Day ranked so high on Fornelli's list for this season? Because of how impressive of an offseason it's been for the Buckeyes.
Ohio State managed to retain a majority of their stars from last season (especially on the defense), and amassed the best transfer and recruiting classes in the country. Former Alabama cornerback Caleb Downs, ex-Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and true-freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith are just some of the high-caliber players new to the Scarlet and Gray.
"Of course, Ohio State is all-in on the 2024 season and has wrecked shop in the transfer portal," Fornelli said. "There's a very real chance Day could add a national title to his resume this year."