Ohio State Buckeyes New RB Bo Jackson Earns Major Outlook for 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to secure a formal and signed commitment from running back Bo Jackson this morning.
Jackson, who originally committed to Ohio State back on June 4 of this year, did not flip away from the Buckeyes. Unlike Na'eem Offord, he chose to stay loyal to the team that he committed to and will look to help the program compete for a national title for years to come.
Hailing from Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, Jackson has a very favorable outlook for the future with Ohio State.
Both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are set to leave school for the NFL following the 2024 season. That leaves a massive opening for Jackson and other running backs on the roster to compete for playing time.
BuckeyeSports.com has revealed a bold outlook for the newcomer at running back. They think that Jackson can compete for a sizable role in the offense right off the bat in 2025.
"With both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins likely leaving to the NFL, the running back position is going to be wide open. James Peoples has looked good in his limited time this year, so he will likely take over the No. 1 spot, but Jackson has a chance to earn time since the role won’t be just one person shouldering the entire load."
Peoples has looked very good this season in limited action. He has racked up 191 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, which average out to 4.5 yards per carry.
That being said, Jackson has legitimate star potential and could find himself on the field very early.
On3 currently has Jackson ranked as the No. 3 running back in the 2025 recruiting class. They also rank him as the No. 122 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Ohio.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Jackson with the Buckeyes. He has the talent to be a very good player for Ohio State for years to come.
Should he reach his full potential, he could be the next big thing in the backfield for the Buckeyes.