Braxton Miller to Be Inducted in Ohio State Hall of Fame: 'Love Y'all Forever!'
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Braxton Miller will soon be enshrined in Columbus athletics lore forever.
The quarterback-turned-receiver announced on social media Thursday that he's going to be inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024. He shared a touching video that reflected on his time as a Buckeye in a college career that spanned five seasons.
"Blessed to be selected for the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2024.. Buckeye Nation, I'll love y'all forever.. #GoBucks," Miller wrote.
Take a look at the video:
Miller arrived to Ohio State in 2011 as one of the highest-rated dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. As a freshman, he played in 12 games while going 85 of 157 passing for 1,159 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.
However, he wowed fans with his running ability. During a three-year span from 2011-13, Miller rushed for 32 touchdowns, which included back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2012 and '13. As a result, he was named the Big Ten MVP and Offensive Player of the Year during both of these seasons.
Miller's career took a turn in the final game of the 2013 campaign when he tore the labrum in his shoulder that forced him to use a medical redshirt for the 2014 season. Buckeyes fans know what happened from here, as Cardale Jones helped lead a magical late-season run that ended with a win in the National Championship over Oregon in the first-ever College Football Playoff.
Miller switched to receiver for the 2015 season and was productive in 13 games. The Buckeyes often used him as a runner, as Miller rushed 43 times for 261 yards and one touchdown while catching 25 passes for 340 yards and three more scores.
His offensive ability impressed NFL scouts, and he was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. However, injury issues crept up on him again, as Miller lasted just two seasons with the Texans before bouncing around multiple practice squads.
He finished his NFL career with 21 appearances (nine starts) to go along with 34 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns.