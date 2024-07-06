Ohio State Buckeyes' Carnell Tate Gets NFL Comparison To Titans Receiver
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always loaded with wide receiver talent. Due to their success in bringing in talented wideouts and helping them get to the NFL, they are being dubbed as "Wide Receiver U" lately.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, the Buckeyes have a lot of talented wideouts once again.
Led by Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State is expected to have one of the best wide receiver units in the nation once again. Carnell Tate could be another name to keep a close eye on.
During the 2023 campaign, Tate ended up catching 18 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown. His role should increase within the offense this season.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and a shade over 190 pounds, Tate is a great route-runner and a very consistent target. He doesn't have amazing speed, but he's capable of creating separation.
On3 has listed a very intriguing NFL comparison for Tate. They believe he's similar to current Tennessee Titans wideout Tyler Boyd.
"Carnell Tate’s dimensions, athleticism and ball skills are similar to Tyler Boyd at the same stage. Both are savvy, skilled receivers with the ability to win at the catch point."
Looking ahead to the 2024 campaign, the Buckeyes should be a National Championship contender. They are loaded with talent on both sides of the football.
Whether Will Howard or Julian Sayin is starting at quarterback, the aerial attack should be one of the best in the nation as well.
Tate could be a major X-Factor for Ohio State. If he takes a big step forward in development, he could break out as an elite No. 3 wide receiver.
With the season right around the corner, fans are getting excited to have live football back on their TV. The Buckeyes should win big this season and it will be fun to see their offense in action.