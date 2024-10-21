Ohio State Has Chance for Revenge Against Former Top QB Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off of a much-needed bye week and are set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Of course, with this matchup comes a chance to get some revenge against a former top quarterback commit. That quarterback is none other than Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola.
At one point, Raiola was committed to play football for Ohio State. He flipped his commitment from the Buckeyes to the Georgia Bulldogs and then flipped again from Georgia to Nebraska.
So far this season, Raiola has been a highly watched player. He has a very entertaining playing style and fans have likened him to Patrick Mahomes. Of course, that comparison is a bit much at this point in his career, but it shows just how high the fans and media have been on him.
Raiola has played in seven games so far this season, completing 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,592 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those aren't bad numbers for a freshman quarterback, but they certainly don't match the hype he has been receiving.
For Ohio State, they have a chance to get back at him for flipping his commitment.
Speaking of the Buckeyes, their last game was the heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks on the road. It was a tough loss to swallow, but one that didn't hurt them too badly either. Ohio State is still ranked No. 4 in the nation.
Not only will they be looking to prove Raiola wrong for deciding to flip his commitment, they'll be looking for revenge for their loss to Oregon.
Ryan Day and company are going to be trying to prove a point. They still feel like they're the team to beat in the nation and they have the talent to back that up. Losing to the Ducks by one point does nothing to dismiss the idea that they're a national championship favorite.
Going up against a Cornhuskers team that was just blown out on the road by the Indiana Hoosiers by a final score of 56-7 gives the Buckeyes a very good opportunity to make that statement they're looking to make.
Granted, Ohio State still has to come to play. Their defense has to put pressure on Raiola and force him to make mistakes, just like Indiana did. They're more than capable of doing that.
Nothing would feel better for the Buckeyes than to completely shut down Raiola and Nebraska and come through with a dominant blowout win. Getting back in the win column after the Oregon game would be an awesome feeling coming out of the bye.
Expect to see Ohio State come out strong and aggressive. They will have had two full weeks to think about their loss and will play with anger and motivation looking to prove themselves once again.
Taking out their frustration and getting a little revenge on Raiola would just be icing on the cake.