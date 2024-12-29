Ohio State Coach Drops Massive Take on Buckeyes Superstar
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has turned a lot of heads throughout his freshman campaign.
Whether it's the incredible numbers, the spectacular one-handed grabs or the blazing speed, Smith has put it all on display in 2024.
But just how special is Smith?
Just ask Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who revealed a rather massive take on his 19-year-old playmaker heading into the team's Rose Bowl matchup against the Oregon Ducks.
When asked whether or not he had ever seen a player like Smith at that age, Kelly was stumped.
"No. Not at that maturity level," Kelly told reporters. "That approach, those physical young skills as a player, as a freshman, I’ve not seen anybody like Jeremiah, no.”
Few have.
Smith gave the Tennessee Volunteers a taste of his tremendous skill in the first round of the College Football Playoff, logging six catches for 103 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
On the season overall, the explosive wide out has hauled in 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 scores, the latter of which leads all Big Ten pass-catchers.
When Smith arrived at Columbus, many had him pegged as the best wide receiver prospect to ever grace the field for Ohio State. Others took it a step further, dubbing him the best wide receiver prospect in history, period.
What Smith has accomplished this year is truly astounding for a first-year player, and he still has business to take care of against Oregon and beyond.
We'll see if Smith can help lead the Buckeyes to an elusive national championship this winter.