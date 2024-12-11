Ohio State Coach Slammed With Scathing Take
When the Ohio State Buckeyes hired Chip Kelly to serve as their offensive coordinator heading into 2024, it was a move that was supposed to revolutionize their offense.
After all, Kelly had largely been hailed as an offensive genius, and given all of the weapons he would have to work with at Ohio State, you could understand all of the hype.
However, the first-year returns on Kelly have been somewhat of a mixed bag, and the cons were on full display during the Buckeyes' brutal 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
As a result of Ohio State's latest defeat to its archrivals (which was full of questionable play calling), Lindsay Schnell of USA Today has labeled Kelly one of the five most overpaid assistant coaches in the country.
"Win the one game you’re supposed to win (vs. Michigan) and you don’t make this list. Continually lose that game — especially in a year when you are absolutely the more talented team — and people are going to start looking hard at payroll," Schnell wrote. "Chip Kelly has long been considered one of the more brilliant offensive minds in college football and while his offense isn’t as innovative or unstoppable under head coach Ryan Day, it should at least be able to hang more than 10 points on OSU’s biggest rival."
To be fair, Kelly—who is earning $2 million this season—wasn't present for the Buckeyes' first three losses against Michigan (Ohio State has now lost four straight to the Wolverines), but there is no doubt that he didn't exactly help his cachet with the Nov. 30 stinker.
Perhaps Kelly can redeem himself in the College Football Playoff, as the Buckeyes are preparing to battle a tough Tennessee Volunteers squad in the first round.