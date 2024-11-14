Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Expected to Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes are completely focused on winning a national championship this season. However, there is one player who does not appear to be very happy with his current situation.
C.J. Hicks, a junior linebacker, was very vocal about his displeasure with his role for the team this season.
“They need to put me on the f**king edge,” Hicks said after the win over Purdue last week.
Despite the team success, Hicks is unhappy. More than likely, that could lead to an offseason decision from the linebacker to leave the program in the offseason.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game believes that it is "inevitable" that Hicks will end up deciding to transfer after the season.
"It would not be surprising to see Hicks declare for the portal, regardless of what the result is of this team. Even if they win the national title, Hicks will likely look elsewhere. He has to do what he thinks is best for him. That's what the portal allows players to do."
At one point in time, Hicks was expected to be a huge part of the Ohio State defense. He simply hasn't been able to develop his game and continue earning consistent playing time and the role he wants.
So far during the 2024 college football season with the Buckeyes, Hicks has racked up 19 total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and a defended pass. His numbers haven' been horrible for the role he has been given.
If Hicks does end up deciding to transfer away from Ohio State, there will likely be quite a few teams interested in securing his commitment. There is no denying the talent that he possesses.
Unfortunately, the situation simply seems to have turned south. Hicks absolutely does have to do what's best for him. Right now, it sounds like a transfer is what he could decide on.