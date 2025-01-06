Ohio State Legend Completes Painfully Disappointing NFL Season
Last season, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was widely viewed as one of the best young players in football. Heck, he was considered one of the NFL's best players, period.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was so incredible, as a matter of fact, that he was garnering preseason MVP buzz heading into 2024.
And who could blame everyone?
After all, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 100.8 during his rookie campaign.
But Stroud's sophomore effort in 2024 has left much to be desired.
The 23-year-old completed his second NFL season this past Sunday, finishing with 3,677 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 picks on the year. His completion percentage dipped to 62.7 percent, and he registered an 86 passer rating.
Stroud's campaign was pedestrian by all accounts, and while there were absolutely some external variables such as poor offensive line play and injuries to his receiving corps, there is no getting around the fact that he was very disappointing during the regular season.
Now, of course, the Ohio State product still has the playoffs to redeem himself, as he did lead the Texans to their second straight AFC South division title.
But based on the way Stroud and Houston's offense has looked throughout the year, it seems hard to imagine a postseason run being in the cards.
That being said, stranger things have happened, and Buckeyes fans know better than anyone how tremendous Stroud can be when he is on his game.