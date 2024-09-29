Ohio State Coach Accomplishes Major Feat
Ryan Day was able to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to another big win on Saturday. This time, they opened up Big Ten play with a 38-7 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
With the win, Ohio Stated moved to 4-0 on the season.
In what has become a "championship or bust" season, the Buckeyes have gotten off to a great start. They have given zero reasons to think that they aren't the real deal. Each and every game, they have taken care of business.
Following this week's win, Day reached an impressive milestone. He became the second-fastest Ohio State head coach to win 60 games.
Urban Meyer is the only Buckeyes' coach ahead of him on the list. He reached that milestone in 65 games, while Day reached it in 68 games.
Ohio State has to be pleased with the job that Day has done. He has been elite on the recruiting trail and has not come up short with his on the field coaching either.
Ahead of the season, there were rumblings that the Buckeyes could consider firing Day if they fell short of expectations. Losing to Michigan once again was another reason given for why Ohio State could fire Day.
While the speculation was great clickbait material, there is very little chance that the Buckeyes would fire Day. He has built them into being a yearly national championship contender. It would be a major mistake to fire a coach who is finding so much success on and off the field.
Granted, Ohio State does need to break their losing streak against the Wolverines and they need to make a championship run. Neither of those two things are being debated. However, firing an elite head coach for either of those reasons would not be wise.
Assuming the Buckeyes have a strong season, get into the College Football Playoff, and make a run, Day will be safe.