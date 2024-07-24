Ohio State Buckeyes Confirm Offensive Playmaker Will Miss 2024 Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially lost an offensive playmaker for the entire 2024 college football season.
During Big Ten media day on Tuesday, head coach Ryan Day officially confirmed that Ohio State will be without running back TC Caffey for the entire season. Caffey suffered a knee injury that will force him to miss the entire year.
While the news about Caffey is disappointing, the second part of the tweet from Dan Hope is interesting.
Caleb Downs, the star safety transfer that joined the Buckeyes after leaving Alabama this offseason, might end up getting a chance to play some running back. Watching two-way stars is always fun.
Caffey has had a rough go of things throughout his college football career. He last played back in 2022, carrying the football 10 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
His latest injury comes on the heels of him working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered during the 2022 season. He missed all of 2023 due to that knee injury. Caffey simply can't catch a break.
Coming into the 2024 season, Caffey was expected to be in the mix to get touches. He was expected to win the No. 3 running back job behind TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Unfortunately, that won't end up happening.
Hopefully, Caffey is able to work his way back from his latest setback. Maybe he'll get one more shot to get back on the field next season. It's heartbreaking to see how his career has gone to this point.