Ohio State Fans Will Drool OverJeremiah Smith's 2027 NFL Draft Prediction

College football can sometimes be full of hypotheticals, which, in many respects, makes the sport a can't-miss. The same can be said for the 2027 NFL Draft Class, which would be the first class Ohio State star wideout Jeremiah Smith would be eligible for following his junior season in Columbus this fall.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt decided to have a bit of fun during his Monday edition of "The Joel Klatt Show," as he compiled a mock draft of every college football player if they were eligible for this April's draft. Klatt has Smith as a would-be No. 4 pick to the Tennessee Titans and doesn't think it's even a question to suggest anything other than a top-5 selection.

Klatt said he expects the Titans to remain loyal to quarterback Cam Ward as the team's rebuild continues following a 3-14 season last year.

"Don't you need the best offensive player available?" Klatt asked of the Titans organization. "Yep. Guess who that is? Jeremiah Smith from Ohio State. He would be the No. 4 pick in the draft because you got a quarterback need ahead of him. Now, you can look Cam Ward in the eye and say, 'Hey, we're getting you the best threat possible.' That's Jeremiah Smith."

Klatt said regardless of where Smith gets selected next spring, though, the sky is the limit for him.

"I think Smith is going to be a fabulous [NFL] receiver," Klatt said. "One of the best wide receivers in the NFL [on] day one, [with] potential to be one of the best receivers we've seen in this generation [of football]. I really do. He's fast. He's big. He catches the ball. He's nuanced in his routes. The guy is an absolute monster. He's fantastic."

What to expect from Smith in Year 3 in Columbus

Assuming he stays on a similar trajectory, Smith will have a chance to potentially end a would-be three-year Buckeye career as a two-time national champion. Smith won it with the Buckeyes two seasons ago, as they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to finally get coach Ryan Day his first ring in Columbus.

Despite losing in the College Football Playoff this past season to the eventual runner-up Miami Hurricanes, Smith had a productive sophomore season for Ohio State. Smith finished the season with 12 touchdown catches and 1,243 receiving yards. This was good enough for fourth in the nation.

We'll see if Smith can maintain his early success, but for now, the sky is the limit for the Florida native.