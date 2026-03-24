Ryan Day Could Plant Flag on Offseason by Flipping This Four-Star Top-25 LB Prospect

The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to be hard-pressed when it comes to the recruiting trail during the 2028 cycle. Coach Ryan Day and his staff have already gotten to work in building the foundation for the immediate future of the program, which will only become much more apparent in April.

According to Greg Smith of Rivals and On3, the Buckeyes will be looking to the defensive side of the ball to give defensive coordinator Matt Patricia some help in maintaining the excellence set by previous regimes.

Smith reported Monday that the Buckeyes will host No. 1 Louisiana 2028 four-star linebacker Shamar Evans, who has already started to get some early buzz in the recruiting space around the country.

Who is Shemar Evans?

Evans has already received interest from several Power 4 heavyweights, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels, his home state LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns to name a few, according to 247Sports.

Evans is ranked No. 23 nationally.

The Buckeyes are the only Big Ten team to offer Evans so far, as he previously attented Lincoln Prep and Forest High School in his first few prep seasons. Entering this fall, he plans to play for Ruston High School, where he will likely finish his preps career.

Evans spoke hghly about why he is attracted to Columbus, as he will take a visit there April 4.

“Ohio State is also otherwise known as Defense University,” Evans told Smith. “Seeing all the talent and size they have produced over the years is incredibly impressive. Them being a part of my recruitment moving forward is big to me. That’s not something everyone gets to experience.”

Evans still has ample time to pledge, but an early look never hurts Ohio State's case to make the Louisiana native a high priority. Evans already has a solid frame, as he will only continue to grow. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds entering his junior season, Evans can impress for Ruston while also adding more live tape to his portfolio.

Whether he breaks through and becomes a star is another question, but it seems some of the major college football programs are already interested in his immediate potential and how he may fit schemes across the country two years ahead of schedule (or if he decides to graduate early to pursue spring football) before his first full semester of college.

Much is still to be decided, but it seems Evans he's already on the right trajectory toward big-time college football stardom.