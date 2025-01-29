Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Leaves for Texas Longhorns
The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost a few players to the NCAA transfer portal. One of them was defensive tackle Hero Kanu, who was looking for more playing time.
With that in mind, Kanu has now officially revealed where he is going to play the next chapter of his career.
According to a report from college football insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Kanu has decided to transfer to the Texas Longhorns. He will have two years of eligibility left with his new school.
Kanu is a big body at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. He will have a chance to earn a role and make a major impact within the Texas defense.
Of course, the Longhorns were a final four team in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State knocked them out in the Cotton Bowl to head on to the National Championship Game.
When Kanu originally committed to the Buckeyes, he was a four-star defensive lineman ranked No. 17 among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 118 nationally and was the No. 10 prospect in California.
At the beginning, it was expected that Kanu would have an opportunity to develop into being a key part of the Ohio State defense.
While things obviously didn't work out quite as planned, Kanu won a championship with the Buckeyes. He will now have a chance to make a name for himself with another historical college football program.
Now that he has officially finalized his transfer, Kanu will end his Ohio State career with 14 total tackles and a sack.
Hopefully, he is able to carve out a role for himself with Texas. Fans would love to see him find success, although if he ends up playing against the Buckeyes they will be rooting very hard against him.