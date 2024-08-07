Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Reveals Bold Goal For 2024 Season
If there's one area of the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense that could be viewed as a bit questionable heading into the 2024 season, it's the linebacking corps.
Ohio State lost top 2023 linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers to the NFL this past spring, leaving the door open for a new contender to step in and stamp his name in Buckeyes history.
Could C.J. Hicks be that guy?
A former five-star recruit, Hicks arrived at Columbus in 2022 but has not really gotten the chance to showcase his talents just yet. He has amassed a grand total of just nine tackles through two seasons, but the junior is expecting to make some significant progress in 2024.
“When you need a play, it’s third-and-long and you need someone to get to the quarterback I’m that guy,” Hicks said, via Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. “No matter who the (defensive) ends are. I love our D-linemen, but I feel like I’m the best when it comes to getting to the quarterback.
Hicks didn't just stop there.
When asked if he anticipates competing to be Ohio State's top sack-getter this year, Hicks didn't pull any punches.
“For sure,” Hicks said. “That’s my plan.”
The last linebacker to lead the Buckeyes in sacks was A.J. Hawk, who did it all the way back in 2005. So, this will certainly not be an easy feat for Hicks.
That being said, Hicks was an incredibly highly-rated prospect for a reason when he joined Ohio State in 2022, so perhaps he can buck the trend.