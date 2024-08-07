Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Reveals Bold Goal For 2024 Season

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks is aiming to do something that no other Ohio State linebacker has done in nearly two decades.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Elijah Young (3) on a kickoff during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.
Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Elijah Young (3) on a kickoff during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

If there's one area of the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense that could be viewed as a bit questionable heading into the 2024 season, it's the linebacking corps.

Ohio State lost top 2023 linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers to the NFL this past spring, leaving the door open for a new contender to step in and stamp his name in Buckeyes history.

Could C.J. Hicks be that guy?

A former five-star recruit, Hicks arrived at Columbus in 2022 but has not really gotten the chance to showcase his talents just yet. He has amassed a grand total of just nine tackles through two seasons, but the junior is expecting to make some significant progress in 2024.

“When you need a play, it’s third-and-long and you need someone to get to the quarterback I’m that guy,” Hicks said, via Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. “No matter who the (defensive) ends are. I love our D-linemen, but I feel like I’m the best when it comes to getting to the quarterback.

Hicks didn't just stop there.

When asked if he anticipates competing to be Ohio State's top sack-getter this year, Hicks didn't pull any punches.

“For sure,” Hicks said. “That’s my plan.”

The last linebacker to lead the Buckeyes in sacks was A.J. Hawk, who did it all the way back in 2005. So, this will certainly not be an easy feat for Hicks.

That being said, Hicks was an incredibly highly-rated prospect for a reason when he joined Ohio State in 2022, so perhaps he can buck the trend.

Published
Matthew Schmidt

MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News