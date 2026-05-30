Julian Sayin Shares the Mindset Driving Ohio State This Season

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin met with fans and reporters at Midwest Cards in Columbus during an appearance on behalf of Panini. He shared insight into his development, the Buckeyes’ offseason progress, and the mindset surrounding the program as it prepares for the 2026 season.

Sayin touched on building chemistry with a revamped receiving corps to learning under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He also spoke about the lingering disappointment from last season and why he believes Ohio State enters the year with something to prove.

Here is everything Julian had to say at the event as captured on video by Eleven Warriors.

How important was spring practice for building chemistry with the receivers?

Julian: “I think it’s been great because everything’s kind of about chemistry in that room and the quarterback room and the receiver room has really got to be timing and chemistry. So, I think it was great to have that spring to kind of get our feet underneath us and then this summer just keep building it. We were out there throwing today and just keep building.”

What is the biggest emphasis for you this summer?

Julian: “I think...summer is all about what you’re doing in the weight room, getting stronger and faster, then keep getting better on the field throughout our workouts.”

How much stronger have you gotten this offseason?

Julian: “I think I’ve gotten a good bit stronger just because being with Coach Mick (Marotti), he does such a great job and so it’s been great to be working with him.”

How has leadership become a bigger part of your development?

Julian: “I think that’s a big focus for him and that we’ve kind of worked on is that leadership role and then also getting stronger throughout the offseason.”

How did you balance relaxing and learning the offense during your time back home after spring ball?

Julian: “I think there’s definitely a balance of spending your time relaxing. You don’t really fully take your mind off football because you love the game and you think about it all the time. But you spend some time relaxing there and you also keep working. I was texting with Coach Smith throughout the time.”

What has Arthur Smith brought to the offense?

Julian: “He’s done a lot of great things and I think you’ve got to get to the fall and see. It’s going to be exciting.”

If you could describe the offense in one word, what would it be?

Julian: “Exciting.”

How different does it feel entering the season with experience in the program compared to last year?

Julian: “Just having that experience, you kind of know what it is to be the quarterback here and then kind of everything that comes with it and the expectations. It definitely just helps having that experience.”

What are your thoughts on Ohio State’s challenging schedule?

Julian: “I think it’s a great schedule. We’re very excited.”

Does this team have a chip on its shoulder after the way last season ended?

Julian: “Yeah, I think our whole program does. It didn’t end the way we wanted to. We wanted to get a championship trophy and it didn’t end that way. So I think the whole program has that chip on our shoulder coming out this year.”

Do you personally feel like you have something to prove?

Julian: “Yeah, I think definitely. I think the day you stop having something to prove is the day you stop improving.”

Do returning players feel a responsibility to lead the way?

Julian: “As someone who’s returning from last year, you have a couple guys who are returning and played a lot of football for us last year. I think we have to kind of drive the pace and kind of show the way.”