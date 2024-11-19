Ohio State Buckeyes Star Once Again in the Crosshairs
The Ohio State Buckeyes put together a dominant win over the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday, posting a 31-7 victory at Wrigley Field.
But while many Ohio State players registered terrific performances (like wide receiver Carnell Tate, for example), some weren't so fortunate.
Count cornerback Denzel Burke among that group.
Burke was heavily criticized for his poor showing against the Oregon Ducks back in Week 7, and once again, Burke finds himself in the crosshairs.
Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors has cited the star defender for his pedestrian effort against Northwestern. As a matter of fact, Anders listed Burke in his "stock down" section.
"But it just seems like Burke hasn't found his footing since Ohio State's loss to the Ducks," Anders wrote. "On four targets, he allowed four catches for 36 yards against Northwestern, which isn't terrible, but still not what the Buckeyes expect from the man who's supposed to be their star lockdown corner."
Burke has logged 35 tackles, a couple of interceptions and just two passes defended in 2024. Last season, he finished with 24 stops, a pick and nine passes defended.
The 22-year-old was viewed as a potential first-round pick heading into the season, but there is no question that his draft stock has dipped since then.
"There's time for Burke to turn things around this season, and he's proven capable of great performances in the past," added Anders. "Ohio State needs him to find better form as it enters its stretch run."
Burke is in his senior campaign at Columbus, so he'll be going into the NFL Draft in April. We'll see how much his rather rough second half of the season negatively affects his status.