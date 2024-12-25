Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer QB Could Land with Colorado, Deion Sanders
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already seen quarterback Air Noland leave the program and land with South Carolina in the NCAA transfer portal. Now, they're waiting to see where Devin Brown will end up following the team's run in the College Football Playoff.
Brown, who has been the team's primary backup quarterback this season, decided to leave town after the playoff. He'll be looking for a team where he can become the starter and have a chance to prove what he is capable of doing.
During his time with Ohio State, Brown has seen limited playing time. He has completed 56.3 percent of his pass attempts for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Now the question becomes, where could Brown end up landing in the transfer portal?
SportsKeeda mentioned a very interesting potential landing spot for him. They think that Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes could make sense.
"Devin Brown could potentially be a perfect two-year plan for Deion if ever he does have ambitions to be an NFL coach but is waiting for a different team or set of circumstances. Sanders could spend those two years developing Brown into a star quarterback while building up his reputation to possible NFL franchises who will be looking for a coach in two years' time."
They also believe that landing with Colorado would be good for Brown's brand as well.
"This would be good for Devin Brown too, as aside from benefiting from time on the field, the Buffaloes' media following would boost his profile (and potentially NIL earnings) if he hits the ground running."
To this point, no teams have come up with reported interest in Brown. It has been all speculation about where he could end up.
When the Buckeyes wrap up their playoff run, more news will start coming out about Brown. The Buffaloes may not end up having interest, but the fit could make sense for both sides.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Brown lands. It's sad to see him go, but the reality is that he wasn't going to be the starter in 2025 and the backup job also likely wasn't going to be his either.