Ohio State Buckeyes Dominate List of Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospects
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast arguably the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, and much of that has to do with the fact that many of their players who could have declared for this past NFL Draft decided to return.
Taking that into consideration, it should come as no surprise that many Ohio State players are considered top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder compiled a list of the top prospects in college football to watch this year, and the Buckeyes absolutely dominated the Big Ten category.
Ohio State landed a hefty 13 players on Holder's list: Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Josh Simmons, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, Tyleik Williams, Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Sonny Styles.
Howard (quarterback), Judkins (running back) and Egbuka (wide receiver) were ranked No. 1 at their respective positions. As a matter of fact, Ohio State had the top two ranked halfbacks in Judkins and Henderson.
This team is absolutely loaded, and the scary part is that the Buckeyes also have the top recruiting class in the nation for 2025. So, once all of Ohio State's top players enter the NFL Draft in the spring, the school will merely reload with the next crop of elite prospects.
Oh, and for those of you who want a little extra sugar in your coffee? The Michigan Wolverines only placed six prospects in Holder's rankings.
The Buckeyes have not won a national championship since 2014, but based on how the roster is looking heading into 2024, it's appearing as if this will represent Ohio State's best shot at winning a title since.