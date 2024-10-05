Ohio State Buckeyes Dominate New NFL Prospect Rankings
The Ohio State Buckeyes were considered by many to be the most talented team in the country heading into 2024, and heading into Week 5, there is no reason to believe that isn't true.
Ohio State has been thoroughly dominant on both sides of the ball thus far this season, so it should come as no surprise that Bleacher Report's recent list of NFL Draft prospect rankings is littered with Buckeyes players.
As a matter of fact, B/R's Scouting Department named five Ohio State players to their list of the top 30 prospects heading into next spring.
The Buckeyes didn't land any players in the top 10, but wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back Quinshon Judkins, cornerback Denzel Burke, offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive lineman Tyleik Williams were all ranked between 15th (Egbuka) and 27th (Williams).
Egbuka is part of an Ohio State receiving corps that may very well be the best in the nation.
The senior wide out has already caught 21 passes for 362 yards and a couple of touchdowns this season. Last year, he was limited to 10 games due to injury and finished with 41 catches for 515 yards and four scores.
Egbuka's best campaign came in 2022 , when he hauled in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards while reaching the end zone 10 times.
Judkins was the second-ranked running back behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and Simmons has been quickly rising up draft boards thanks to his stellar performance over the first several weeks.
We'll see how many Buckeyes players get selected in the first round come April.