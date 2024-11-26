Ohio State Earns Major Commitment from Talented Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most dominant teams when it comes to recruiting in college football.
Ryan Day has done an excellent job on selling his program to recruits and the rest of the coaching staff has thrived at building relationships and earning the trust of young players.
Once again, Ohio State has worked its magic. They were able to earn a major commitment from a talented 2025 defender on Monday evening.
According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Buckeyes were able to flip former Cincinnati commit and 2025 three-star cornerback Jordyn Woods.
Fawcett also provided a very brief message from Woods following his decision to flip.
“O-H-I-O! I’m home.”
Woods is a big and physical cornerback and will be very intriguing to watch develop. Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, he'll be a very physical matchup against bigger wide receivers.
Hailing from Cartersville, Georgia, Woods is currently ranked by On3 as the No. 114 cornerback in the nation. That may not make him seem like a bit get for Ohio State, but finding an athletic cornerback with the kind of size that Woods possesses is not an every day thing.
Woods had a lot of big-time programs interested in him during his recruitment process. Obviously, Cincinnati was one of them, as were Michigan State, Minnesota, and Virginia.
It will be interesting to see what kind of player the Buckeyes are able to help him become.
Hopefully, Ohio State will be able to develop him to reach his full potential. If that happens, Woods is going to be a very key part of the future of the Buckeyes' defense. He could also turn out to be an NFL talent.
For now, fans should be excited about Ohio State's ability to flip him from the Bearcats. It's just the latest sign of how good the Buckeyes are on the recruiting trail.