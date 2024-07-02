Ohio State Buckeyes Earn Major Representation In NFL Mock Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast one of the most impressive rosters in college football heading into the 2024 season. As a matter of fact, a legitimate argument can be made that Ohio State has the most impressive group of talent in the country.
Taking that into consideration, it should come as no surprise that 2025 NFL mock drafts are teeming with Buckeyes players.
Take ESPN's most recent mock, for example.
Draft analyst Matt Miller has four Ohio State products going in the first 32 picks, with defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (No. 22), defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (No. 24), running back Quinshon Judkins (No. 27) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 30) flying off the board.
Tuimoloau is entering his senior campaign and is coming off of a 2023 season in which he totaled 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery. His breakout year came in 2022, when he posted 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
Williams is also a senior and just racked up 53 stops, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery, five passes defended and a defensive score in a breakthrough junior campaign.
Judkins just transferred over from Ole Miss. During his most recent season with the Rebels, Judkins rattled off 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He was actually better in 2022, when he registered 1,567 yards and 16 scores while averaging a robust 5.7 yards per carry.
Like Tuimoloau and Williams, Egbuka is heading into his senior year with the Buckeyes. Injuries limited him in 2023, with the star wide out catching 41 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns. But in 202, Egbuka hauled in 74 receptions for 1,151 yards while reaching the end zone 10 times. He is widely considered one of the best receivers in the country.
We'll see if Ohio State ends up placing several of its alumni in the first round of the NFL Draft next April. But for now, the Buckeyes have bigger fish to fry.