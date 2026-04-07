Ohio State Basketball Set To Lose These Four Players in NCAA Transfer Portal

The college basketball season wrapped up on Monday night with Michigan celebrating its victory by cutting down the nets. Now, it's time to shift our focus to what next season has in store.

Ohio State is aiming to return to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, but several players from this past year's roster won't be available. Some are leaving due to ineligibility, while others are entering the transfer portal.

As of Tuesday, here are four players who have officially entered the portal.

Devin Royal, Forward

Royal is gearing up for his senior season and is on the lookout for a new team after spending his first three seasons in Columbus. Over those years, he played in 96 games, starting in 59, averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

It wasn't much of a surprise that Royal entered the portal, especially with Ohio State soon to welcome back soon-to-be sophomore forward Amare Bynum and bring in star freshman forward Anthony Thompson.

Gabe Cupps, Guard

Ohio State added Cupps to its roster from the transfer portal last season after he played at Indiana. Serving as a backup guard to Bruce Thornton, Cupps participated in 33 games with the Buckeyes, where he averaged 1.7 points per game.

Cupps never seemed like the right fit for Ohio State, and now he’s set to transfer for the third time, likely to a mid-major school, after struggling to find success at two Big Ten universities.

Taison Chatman, Guard

It was somewhat surprising to see Chatman enter the transfer portal, especially with Cupps leaving. Chatman was likely to take on the backup guard role once again with Ohio State, and that might have been a key reason he entered the transfer portal.

Although Thornton is on his way to the NBA, it never really seemed like Chatman was part of the Buckeyes' plans to start next season. With John Mobley Jr. likely returning to Ohio State if he doesn't like his draft position, the Buckeyes are probably gearing up to explore the transfer portal in search of another starting guard, which would've led Chatman back to coming off the bench.

Colin White, Forward

White entering the portal wasn’t much of a surprise, as it seemed unlikely he would get significant playing time at Ohio State. He spent two seasons with the Buckeyes, appearing in 48 games and starting just one last season, averaging 0.9 points per game.