Ohio State Star Earns Compelling NFL Comparison
Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka is widely viewed as one of the top wide receiver prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft class, and for good reason.
The senior pass-catcher has been a man on a mission this year, having already caught 43 passes for 546 yards and six touchdowns.
Egbuka seems likely to go in the first round or in the second round at the latest, and Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team has offered a very interesting (and familiar) comparison for him: Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who himself played for Ohio State.
Smith-Njigba spent three seasons with the Buckeyes between 2020 and 2022, with his best campaign coming in 2021 when he hauled in 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine scores.
A hamstring injury resulted in Smith-Njigba playing in just three games during his final season in Columbus, but he was still selected by the Seahawks with the 20th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid rookie year, snaring 63 balls for 628 yards while reaching the end zone four times while playing every game. Through eight contests in 2024, Smith-Njigba has logged 43 catches for 388 yards and a touchdown.
Crabbs doesn't necessarily think that Egbuka will be a star on the NFL level, projecting him as a slot receiver in a West Coast offense, but he has him pegged as a second-round value and had a whole lot of good things to see about Egbuka in his scouting report.
We'll see where Egbuka ends up in April and if he is able to deliver in the pros.