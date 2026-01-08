Ohio State bring in major defensive reinforcement in the transfer portal

Ohio State have moved quickly to bulk up their defense by locking in a key piece to the puzzle as they begin reshaping the team for next season.

After a campaign that promised so much but ended in disappointment, the Buckeyes are wasting no time in reinforcing the trenches and restoring their defensive edge.

Those changes have begun with the addition of Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro, who has committed to Ohio State via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Alliegro brings experience, toughness, and proven production—qualities the Buckeyes sorely need as they strengthen their defensive side.

The urgency stems from back-to-back defeats that ended what looked to be a promising season.

A heartbreaking loss to Indiana was followed by a shocking 24–14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes, a result that brought Ohio State’s season to an abrupt, deflating end. Entering the matchup as the top-ranked team in the country, the Buckeyes were widely expected to finish on a high note.

Instead, the defeat exposed several vulnerabilities, particularly on defense, and made it clear that changes were needed heading into the new term.

A two-year starter for the Badgers, Alliegro was a consistent presence. Over his time at Wisconsin, he totaled 120 tackles and eight sacks, establishing himself as a reliable player.

His ability to pressure the quarterback while remaining stout against the run makes him a versatile option for the Buckeyes.

During the 2025 campaign, Alliegro appeared in 10 games and earned eight starts, finishing the season with 49 tackles, one pass breakup, and a career-high four sacks, showcasing steady improvement.

One of the defining moments of his season came against Ohio State, when he broke a bone in his arm but remarkably returned to finish the game. In that contest, he recorded two tackles for loss.

The injury did sideline him for the following two games, but his impact over the course of the season did not go unnoticed. For his efforts, Alliegro was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by both the league’s coaches and media—an accolade that reflects the respect he earned across the conference.

In total, Alliegro made 35 appearances and 11 starts during his three seasons with the Badgers. With one year of eligibility remaining, he now arrives in Columbus motivated and ready to make an immediate impact.

For Ohio State, this addition represents more than just a transfer pickup. It’s a statement of intent as the Buckeyes look to regroup, reload, and reassert themselves as a national powerhouse.