Ohio State Star Projected to Land with Browns
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for a massive game on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions this week. A win this week would help their positioning for a spot in the College Football Playoff in a big way.
Ohio State will need everyone to step up. When it comes to the Buckeyes' stars, they need to play like the season depends on this game, because it very well could.
Speaking of Ohio State stars, they are also playing for their football future. Quite a few players will be looking to make the jump to the NFL following the 2024 college football season.
One of those stars is none other than wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He has put together a strong season for the Buckeyes so far this year and they will need him to continue producing at a high level to have a chance at winning the national championship.
Egbuka has been quietly rising up draft boards according to NFL mock drafts. Now, he's even being viewed as a potential top-10 pick.
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft where they have Egbuka being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 8 overall pick. Egbuka would be able to stay in the state and continue his football career for many of the same fans who are currently rooting for him.
"The Browns can't really move off the Deshaun Watson deal, so in this mock, they go with a receiver because that position needs an upgrade, too. Egbuka is super polished."
In that mock draft, they had the Browns passing on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was projected to be the next pick at No. 9, in favor of Egbuka.
During the 2024 season thus far with Ohio State, Egbuka has racked up 43 receptions for 546 yards and six touchdowns.
Looking to the future, consistency is one area that the Buckeyes' star wideout needs to focus. He has had some games this year where he has been an absolute superstar and others where he hasn't made much of an impact.
To maximize his potential to be a top-10 pick, Egbuka simply needs to be consistent with a high level of production down the stretch of the college season.
All of that being said, this is a very intriguing projection for Egbuka. He has usually been listed as a late first round pick in most mock drafts. Seeing him jump into the top 10 is telling of how good analsyt are starting to think he can be at the NFL level.