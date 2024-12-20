Ohio State Buckeyes Emerging as Fit for Top Transfer Tight End
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have been connected to quite a few targets in the NCAA transfer portal. They have missed on quite a few of their top targets, but still have plenty of time to add more pieces for the 2025 season.
It sounds like Ohio State is starting to trend as a potential fit for a top transfer tight end from the Big Ten.
Max Klare, the standout tight end for the Purdue Boilermakers, opted to enter the portal. Now, the Buckeyes are becoming a team to watch for him.
According to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Ohio State has entered the mix for Klare.
Klare is coming off of a big year for Purdue. He ended up catching 51 passes for 685 yards and four touchdowns.
Being able to put up those numbers in an offense that struggled mightily on a team that went just 1-11 is impressive. Putting him into the Buckeyes' offensive system would take his production to the next level.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Klare would be a great security blanket for whoever ends up being the starting quarterback for Ohio State. Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair appear to be the two favorites at this point in time to win that quarterback job.
Should the Buckeyes end up landing Klare, he would join an elite offense headlined by one of those two young quarterbacks and Jeremiah Smith. Ohio State has more work to do offensively, but they're still in a great position with a lot of young talent on the roster.
In order to land Klare, the Buckeyes will have to be aggressive. There are a lot of teams around the nation who would love to land a talented tight end.
Only time will tell, but Ohio State has gotten involved in the competition for his services.
Expect to hear more about Klare in the near future. The Buckeyes could use more offensive firepower and landing Klare would be a big step in that direction.