Ohio State Buckeyes Face Indiana Hoosiers In Big Ten Baseball Tournament: How to Watch
The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes baseball team faces the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday at 3 p.m. in its second game of the Big Ten baseball tournament at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Big Ten Network will broadcast the game.
Ohio State beat No. 2 Nebraska on Tuesday in its first game of the tournament. Trey Lipsey led the Buckeyes offense with three hits while Josegph Mershon plated a team-high four RBIs. Every Ohio State batter recorded at least one hit in the game.
Landon Beidelshies was credited with the win while striking out eight and striking out one while allowing two hits in five innings pitched.
On the season, Henry Kaczmer leads the Buckeyes batting .321 and has a team-high 69 hits and 52 runs scored. He was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection this season.
Indiana beat No. 6 Purdue 8-6 in its first game of the tournament on Tuesday and is 31-22-1 overall on the season and finished the year 15-9 in Big Ten play.
Connor Foley is expected to get the nod on the mound and leads the Hoosiers pitching staff with 75 strikeouts across 56.2 innings and has a 3.81 ERA.
Outfielder Devin Taylor leads his team with a .359 batting average and a team-high 78 hits. He's added 17 home runs and 61 runs scored.
WHAT: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament
WHEN: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 3 p.m. ET
WHERE: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska (24,000)
TV: Big Ten Network