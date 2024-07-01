Ohio State Buckeyes Facing This Major Concern Heading Into 2024
No one is going to doubt that the Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most talented teams in college football heading into 2024.
In fact, many would probably say that Ohio State has the best roster in the country.
However, there is one area in which the Buckeyes may have a problem, and it just so happens to be the most important position on the ballclub: quarterback.
That's not to say that Ohio State does not have talent at the position, because it clearly does. However, the Buckeyes do not have a clear starter just yet, and Pro Football Focus actually calls the conundrum the school's "biggest weakness" with the upcoming season on the horizon.
"While the quarterback room has plenty of intriguing options, the Buckeyes don’t have a proven star under center," PFF wrote. "Kansas State transfer Will Howard is the favorite to start and has been solid in his career, posting a 73.4 PFF passing grade over the past two seasons."
Howard may be the most likely option, but Ohio State has four other talented signal-callers on the roster in Devin Brown (who is considered Howard's top competition), Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and five-star freshman Air Noland.
Howard spent four years at Kansas State and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He added 351 yards and nine scores as a rusher.
The Buckeyes are still trying to find their footing after C.J. Stroud's departure, and last year's starter—Kyle McCord—transferred to Syracuse.
We'll see if Howard—or someone else—ends up being the answer for Ryan Day's club in 2024.