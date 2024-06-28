Ohio State Buckeyes' Famous Tradition to be Featured in EA College Football 25
The Buckeye influence is undeniable.
Ohio State's pregame tradition "Script Ohio" will be featured in EA College Football 25, per multiple sources Wednesday.
The Ohio State University Marching Band began performing the ritual in 1936 under band director Eugene J. Weigel. Now, almost 90 years later, the Buckeyes will get a chance to see their time-spanning tradition in action — in a video game.
Dotting the "i" will also be featured in the game.
Perhaps the most memorable moment the marching band has had was when they portrayed the dance "The Moonwalk" by Michael Jackson in their 2013 tribute.
EA College Football returns to the scene on July 19, more than 11 years after the last edition was released.
Ohio State songs in the game include "Buckeye Battle Cry," "Hang On Sloopy" and "We Don't Give A Damn For The Whole State of Michigan," all songs which are during Buckeye football games at Ohio Stadium, as reported in October 2023.
"Buckeye Battle Cry" will be played after touchdowns, successful 2-point conversions, and successful field goals.
"Hang on Sloopy" will be played between quarters.
"Across the Field (Fight the Team)" will be played when the team runs out, there's a big defensive stop, a fumble recovery or takeaway, and after a victory.
"Carmen Ohio" will be played following an Ohio State win as well.
Eleven years after the last EA College Football game, "The Best Damn Band in the Land" will get a chance to be featured in the newest edition of the game.