Ohio State Buckeyes Fans Will Love This Major Prediction For 2024
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the second-ranked team in the country heading into 2024, with only the Georgia Bulldogs being placed ahead of them in the AP top-25 poll.
However, Ohio State may still very well boast the most talented roster in the country, which is why many feel that the Buckeyes will ultimately win the national championship.
Count Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic among that group.
Robinson provided a game-by-game prediction of Ohio State's schedule in 2024, and he has the Buckeyes going undefeated—which includes a win over the Michigan Wolverines.
He then projects Ohio State to beat Georgia in the national title game, giving the Buckeyes their first national championship since the 2014-15 campaign.
A perfect season would certainly be sweet for Ohio State, especially considering that Michigan went 15-0 last year.
Robinson specifically states that head coach Ryan Day cannot afford to lose to the Wolverines again. The Buckeyes have lost three straight meetings to their archrivals, which comes on the heels of Ohio State having previously won eight consecutive matchups.
But imagine the Buckeyes beating Michigan and stampeding their way to a championship? It wouldn't get any better than that for the Columbus faithful.
Additionally, Robinson predicts Ohio State to defeat Oregon in the Big Ten title game, which would give the Buckeyes two wins over the Ducks on the season.
It certainly won't be an easy road for Ohio State, especially with the conference expanding. But there is no question that the Buckeyes have the talent to get this done.