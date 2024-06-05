Ohio State One of Five Finalists for 2025 5-Star Offensive Tackle
Along with landing a commitment from four-star 2025 running back Bo Jackson on Tuesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves as a finalist for one of the top offensive linemen in the class.
Per reports from On3, five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty has included Ohio State in his final five teams.
Petty will be deciding between Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Florida State and Tennessee. The Fellowship Christian School (Roswell, GA) native has already taken an official visit to Stanford and has OVs still set for Tennessee (June 7), Oregon (June 14), Ohio State (June 14) and Florida State (June 21), per 247Sports.
Petty also received offers from some big-time programs like Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Penn State and many more.
"Who makes me feel like a priority will separate one school for me,” Perry previously told On3. “You can tell if a school wants you on how they talk to you and I will go where I am cared about. It is about the little things for me now. These visits will show me a lot about the people and the education. Those things mean a lot to my future.”
Petty possesses some impressive athleticism, as he's played on offense and defense while competing in wrestling as well as track and field at 6-5. 262 pounds. Last season, he posted 58 tackles (nine tackles for loss), five sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Ohio State's 2025 class already features three five-stars in cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord along with quarterback Tavien St. Clair. Adding Petty to the mix would give the Buckeyes' arguably the best recruiting class in the nation.