WATCH: Ohio State 5-Star CB Commit Makes Highlight Play During 7-on-7 Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes five-star cornerback commit Devin Sanchez is showing why he's one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class.

Zach Dimmitt

North Shore defensive back Devin Sanchez (6) runs off the field in the third quarter of the 6A UIL high school football semifinal game at the Pfield in Pflugerville, Saturday, December 9, 2023. North Shore defeated Westlake 23-14, knocking them out of the playoffs. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez is giving fans more of a reason to get excited about his arrival to Columbus in 2025.

During the first day of the 7-on-7 OT7 Championship in Tampa on Friday, Sanchez made a highlight-reel interception that could be a sign of things to come once he's on campus.

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day pumps his fast after a touchdown by Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette. / Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch

Using his 6-foot-2 frame, Sanchez fully extended in the air near the back of the end zone to come up with an impressive interception.

Take a look:

Sanchez, who's the No. 1 cornerback and No. 4 overall player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' rankings, committed to Ohio State on Jan. 6 after receiving heavy interest from some of the country's top programs.

Sanchez told On3 last November that he thinks secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton can help "take (his) game to the next level," which likely played a major role in his decision.

"I feel like coach Walton with all the experience he has being in the league stands out," Sanchez told On3. "Being a DC coaching guys like Jalen Ramsey, Tyson Campbell, I think he can take my game to the next level."

Sanchez was named Houston Chronicle Newcomer of the Year in 2022 in tying for the North Shore team lead with four interceptions while adding a staggering 18 pass breakups en route to the state championship game.

Last season, he tallied 21 total tackles, two forced fumbles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions.

The OT7 Championship will continue in Tampa through this weekend, and it won't be a surprise if Sanchez makes more highlight plays.

