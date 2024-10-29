Ohio State Has a Chance at No. 1 QB in 2026
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a couple of young quarterbacks that they're very high on for the future. Both Julian Sayin and Air Noland appear to be very talented and have the potential to be something special in the future.
Ryan Day is not staying content with his current quarterback setup for the future. He wants more.
Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, is set to visit Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a chance to land yet another elite quarterback prospect.
According to a report from Steve Wiltfong of On3, Curtis has added a visit with Ohio State to his November visit schedule.
Curtis decided to de-committ from the Georgia Bulldogs earlier this month and has been filling up his schedule to visit with other schools to see where he's like to begin his college career.
Standing in at just over 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for 2026 and the No. 4 overall player in the entire recruiting class.
On3 has also revealed an impressive comparison for Curtis. They believe that he's a similar quarterback to current Los Angeles Rams star signal caller Matthew Stafford.
"Jared Curtis' top shelf arm talent and ability to make plays outside of structure remind us of Matthew Stafford at the same stage. Curtis has a bigger frame than Stafford, while Stafford was more proven against top competition playing at a high level of Texas high school football."
This is obviously great news for the Buckeyes. Curtis is obviously interested enough to spend time on a visit.
If Ohio State can figure out a way to get a commitment from Curtis, they would have Sayin or Noland for the next couple of years and then Curtis could come in as the new starting quarterback.
Curtis has legitimate superstar potential for the future. Landing him would give the Buckeyes one of the best outlooks for the next five years in the entire nation.
We'll make sure to have updates for you on this situation as it progresses. For now, Ohio State has a chance to land the No. 1 quarterback and No. 4 player in the 2026 recruiting class.